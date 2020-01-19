Nirbhaya case convict approaches Supreme Court

One of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case has approached the Supreme Court yet again. This time, convict Pawan Gupta claimed that he was a minor during time of the crime. Hence, he requested the court for a trial under the juvenile law which exempts him from a death sentence. Pawan, along with three other convicts Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur are scheduled to be sentenced to death on 1 February at 6am.

Pawan Gupta further claimed that the police did not do any clear tests to determine his age when the trial was happening. Pawan had made these statements last year to the Delhi High Court. But the court had dismissed them. Chances are high that Pawan’s latest claims to the Supreme Court will also be dismissed. “How many more such petitions before justice is served? Convicts are exploiting the legal system”, tweeted Pramod Arra.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi who has been awaiting justice for the past seven years lashed out at Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising for asking her to forgive the convicts. Reportedly, Jaising asked Asha Devi to follow the example of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who forgave her husband Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin Nalini Murugan. “Indira Jaising, who advised Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ the convicts, was ASG in the UPA government. After testing waters with Asha Devi’s candidature for Delhi, only to hastily retract, Congress and AAP are doing everything to deny justice to Nirbhaya and her parents. Shame!”, tweeted BJP leader Amit Malviya.