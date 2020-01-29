Nirbhaya convict claims assault in jail

The Nirbhaya convicts were executed to be hanged on 1 February at 6 am. But all the four convicts have been delaying the execution by filing mercy pleas at the Supreme Court of India, other courts and even sending a mercy plea to the Indian President. One of the main accused Mukesh Singh has now claimed that he has been facing sexual assault and solitary confinement at Tihar jail.

Singh’s repeated mercy pleas have been ignored by the courts and government. Singh’s lawyer Anjana Prakash stated ‘non-application of mind’ by the President of India while rejecting Singh’s mercy plea.

A desperate Mukesh Singh, of the Nirbhaya case, challenges the rejection of his mercy plea by the President on the grounds of “non-application of mind”. This is a detestable act that brings dishonor not just to the office of the President but also to the nation’s ceremonial head- Jay Subramanyam. Twitter User.

Another petition challenging this was filed in the Supreme Court to which the decision will be ordered today. Singh’s lawyer stated that all the documents were not sent to the President.

Chief Justice SA Bobde had said that Mukesh’s petition will be considered as top priority due to the execution date that is nearing.

Watch in Sign Language