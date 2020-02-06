Nirbhaya convicts gets one week to exhaust legal options

There has been nearly a month’s delay in executing death sentence of Nirbhaya convicts who have been repeatedly sending petitions to different courts in the last few weeks to delay execution. The central government stepped up and said that the convicts are testing the country’s patience, and their hanging must happen soon. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that the convicts will be given one more week to exhaust all their legal options after which their final execution date will be confirmed by the court.

Supreme Court of India must take notice that our legal system is being misused by Nirbhaya convicts to delay hangings- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law and Justice Minister.

The Delhi High Court also said that all the four accused will be hanged together and not separately.

The convicts Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Mukesh Singh had sent petitions to many courts including Supreme Court of India. Mukesh’s mercy plea to President of India was also rejected.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha said that she is disheartened by the slow pace in which the case is moving. “I am wearing a faint smile looking at all the desperate petitions – curative, mercy, review et all – by Nirbhaya rapists and getting rejected one by one. The desperation to live by those who took minutes to wipe out a woman’s life. This is why we need death penalty”, tweeted writer Sanjukta Basu.

