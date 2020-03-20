Nirbhaya convicts hanged to death today

It was on December 2012 that 23 year old Jyoti Singh was brutally raped and murdered in Delhi. The incident received a lot of international attention. Today, on 20 March 2020, all the four convicts who were part of the crime were hanged to death. Though it took seven years, Jyoti Singh, who was popularly called as Nirbhaya, got justice. The convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am today.

The execution of the convicts was scheduled for a few months back. Various dates were also provided. But the convicts kept filing pleas with various courts and even the President of India, all of which was rejected.

The Supreme Court dismissed the convict’s petition seeking stay on death warrant at around 3.30 am today. The convict’s lawyer AP Singh had sought an urgent hearing after the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea at around 12 am. The hangman Pawan Jallad, along with higher police officials, carried on the execution at Asia’s one of the biggest Tihar jail.

For the first time in history of India, all the four convicts were hanged during the same time. One of the convicts, who is a juvenile, spent a few months in a juvenile home in Delhi. He was later released.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi, expressed her happiness while speaking to the media after the execution. Asha said that she hugged the photo of her daughter and cried saying that she has finally got justice.

Social media reactions

Many people took to social media to express their happiness about justice being served.

“A Mother’s resilience Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga”, tweeted former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen.

“His grief was no less, Jyoti Singh’s father, this morning at Tihar jail. A closure of some sorts. #Nirbhaya”, tweeted journalist Smita Prakash.

