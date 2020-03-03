Nirbhaya convicts not to be hanged today

The four convicts of the Nirbhaya case who were supposed to be hanged today at 6am have delayed their execution. Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh have been looking at various legal options to delay their execution. On Monday, a Delhi court confirmed that they cannot be hanged until all the legal options are tried. All the four convicts are expected to be hanged together.

“JUST IN: Hanging of 4 convicts in Nirbhaya case deferred once again — was earlier slated for tomorrow”, tweeted journalist Shiv Aroor.

Mercy petition of Pawan Gupta is still with the President of India. But chances are high that the petition will be rejected. Meanwhile, Delhi Court judge criticized the convict’s lawyer AK Singh and told him that he is playing with fire.

All the four convicts, along with a juvenile who has been released, brutally raped and murdered a 23 year old student named Jyoti Singh in December 2012. The incident happened while the victim was on her way back home with a friend. The convicts raped her in a moving bus and threw her out on the road. The incident had caught international attention with people from across the globe demanding justice for Jyoti who was later called as Nirbhaya. Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi expressed her concern over her daughter not getting justice yet.

“Indian Judiciary on delaying the hanging of rape convicts are giving more reasons to the general public that how right Hyderabad police encounter was. And just FYI, look at the audacity of people demanding the sentence to be removed”, tweeted Vishal Nagar.

