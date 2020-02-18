Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on 3 March

On Monday, Delhi court ordered that all the four Nirbhaya convicts will be hanged on 3 March at 6 am. This is after Tihar jail confirmed that all of them have exhausted their legal options to stop the hanging. Reports state that all the convicts will be hanged on the same day at Tihar jail.

The convicts Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur were supposed to be hanged earlier in February. But their lawyers stated that they need more time to explore legal options to live. Their mercy pleas were sent to Delhi courts, Supreme Court of India, central government and President of India. All of them rejected had the pleas.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi, who has been moving from pillar to post for her daughter’s justice said that she is happy with the latest Delhi court order.

The 23 year old medical student named Nirbhaya, whose real name was Jyoti, as brutally gang-raped on December 2012 by all the four convicts and a juvenile inside a moving bus in Delhi. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Reactions on social media

Many people took to social media pointing out why Nirbhaya must get justice now after seven years.

