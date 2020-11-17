Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar has taken charge as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth straight term. The ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Along with Kumar 14 other ministers were sworn in. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was Deputy Chief Minister to Nitish Kumar for much of his 15-year rule, is beings ent to Delhi.

“After the ceremony, the cabinet will decide when the House will convene,” Nitish Kumar told reporters. “Bihar people have given this opportunity so there is more development.. there should be no inadequacy”.

The NDA’s campaign hinged largely on speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the state at least four times during the month-long poll campaign.

With Mr Kumar dependent on the BJP for his fourth straight term, there are questions on whether he would retain his absolute power over the government. Many feel that a chunk of his decisions might be subject to BJP approval.

