Nitish Kumar to continue as Bihar CM

Close up of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar will continue as the chief minister of Bihar. This was made clear by the BJP, one day after the election results were declared. The BJP has done better than its ally the Janata Dal (United).

The BJP won 74 of Bihar’s 243 seats, taking the NDA’s tally past the majority mark, while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United won just 43.

The BJP has now got the upper hand for the first time in the state where it has never had a Chief Minister. This had raised questions about who would get teh top job.

“Nitishji will remain Chief Minister as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this,” said Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and a BJP leader.

The BJP has never ruled Bihar on its own and could not have retained power in the state without Nitish Kumar. But the results give the BJP a stronger position.

