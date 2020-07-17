  • No action against Sachin Pilot until Tuesday, rules court

No action against Sachin Pilot until Tuesday, rules court

Sachin Pilot wearing a dark grey suit and speaking ata n event

The tiff between Ashok Gehlot government and Sachin Pilot took new turn on Friday after the Rajasthan High Court ruled in favor of Pilot. The court said that no action can be taken by the Speaker against Pilot or the 18 other Congress MLA’s who are with him. On Monday, the court will hear Pilot’s challenge to disqualification notices from the Speaker. For Pilot and his team, who has been currently residing in Delhi, winning the court battle was extremely important.

Meanwhile, two Congress rebels were suspended on Friday after they allegedly conspired against Congress for the BJP. But there were allegations that the audio clips that relased as part of it was fake and two police cases were filed regarding this. BJP stated that Congress is using illegal phone-tapping as a desperate effort to tarnish the party and its members.

Since the past two weeks, Pilot, former deputy Chief Minister, has been in the hunt to oust Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. There were reports that the Congress rebel had joined hands with BJP for that, but Pilot has not yet confirmed it. Meanwhile, Congress is trying hard to rope back in Pilot.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Congress Party logo of a hand set against the Indian flag

Headlines

Congress alleges BJP hand in in de-stablising Rajasthan government

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

PM holds high level meet on COVID-19 strategy

Inside of an airport

Headlines

International flights to US, France set to start today

United States flag in blue with red and white stripes

Headlines

Major US tech companies join lawsuit against new visa rule

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding disabled children & family dynamics

Employment

La-Monnaie Skills enables disabled youth to flower into resourceful, contributing citizens

Parasports

#ThankYouTeacher - Coach Gaurav Khanna has scripted India’s biggest success stories in Deaf & Para Badminton

Get-hooked

Understanding LEGO Therapy for Children with Autism