No community spread of Coronavirus in India, confirms centre

The central government has confirmed that there is no community spread of Coronavirus in India. Reportedly, India is in the stage of local transmission which is controllable. The government further added that the lockdown has helped immensely in controlling spread of the virus. Luv Agarwal, an official from the Indian Council of Medical Research stated that nowhere can the spread be called as community transmission.

Stage 1 is where positive cases are imported from affected countries. In stage 2, there is a local transmission from infected people which is currently happening in India.

Positive cases of Coronavirus has been reported from almost all the states across India. The maximum number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. Over 1100 positive cases and 29 deaths have already been reported from across the country. The number of cases are increasing rapidly in India. On a positive note, many people, including elderly, are recovering from the virus. The central government has also stated that the 21 day lockdown need not be extended.

Watch in Sign Language