No fresh nationwide lockdown, says Centre

The government has denied reports that another lockdown had been recommended from 25 September because of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has denied the news.

Reports that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had called for another lockdown have been widely shared online.

The PIB said “Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown”.

India went into a tough lockdown to slow the spread of the virus in March-end. Since June, it has been opening up in phases. Talk of another strict lockdown has emerged alongside a rise in coronavirus cases. India, which the world’s second worst-hit, has more than 48 lakh infections. Over the past few days, there have been over 90,000 cases daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said despite “unlock” measures to open up the economy, citizens must follow all precautions including masks and social distancing until a vaccine is found.