No lockdown in Bengaluru from today: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday confirmed that there won’t be lockdowns in the state capital from today, but strict measures will be taken only in containment zones.The state government has also urged people to take all precautionary measures including wearing face masks and social distancing, especially at public places. Bengaluru has been on a one week lockdown that ended today.

Yediyurappa stated that his government is doing everything possible to contain the virus. The local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a special Covid Task force to keep a tab of Covid-19 situation across the city.

Last week, Yediyurappa said that lockdowns are not the apt solution to control spread of Covid-19. There has been a rising number of cases in Bengaluru city alone with officials being unable to provide beds for patients.

In Karnataka, there are over 67,000 positive cases and over 1400 deaths have already been reported from different parts of the state.