No pay cut for government employees, confirms Centre

The spread of COVID-19 has had a terrible impact on the economy. Many states confirmed that they will have to cut down salaries of their employees for the next few months. The central government on Monday confirmed that all their employees will receive salaries without any delays. The Ministry of Finance took to their social media to confirm the news. It was also confirmed by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Please ignore the FAKE NEWS being circulated in a section of media. There is no proposal by the Government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees.@DoPTGoI- Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State.

There are over 48 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners for the central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that there will be a 30 percent cut in salaries for union ministers and other members of the parliament due to the downfall of economy.

The Indian economy was going through one of its worst times of the decade even before spread of COVID-19. The lockdown has made a deeper impact to it. Experts believe that it will take many months for the economy to get back to normal.

In India, over 67,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Over 2000 deaths have been reported. The numbers are expected to rise in coming days.