Nokmachier hopes to reach out to the disabled community though his art

28 year old Nokmachier L Jamir who is from Nagaland, is an artist who is hearing and speech impaired. This youngster has won many awards and recognitions for his works. Nokmachier hopes to become a renowned artist and also open an art school for disabled children in Nagaland.

Nokmachier L Jamir was born with a hearing and speech impairment. This 28 year old who hails from Ungma in Nagaland has proved that a disability is never a barrier to explore the world of arts. Nokmachier, who is a professional artist, has over 50 works to his credit. This ardent art-enthusiast has big dreams for his future including starting an exclusive art school to teach painting and drawing to disabled children.

A struggle to emerge successful

Nokmachier completed his class 10 at the Deaf Biblical Ministry School at Dimapur in Nagaland. He is studying in class 11 now and is being home-schooled. A supportive family is Nokmachier’s biggest asset. While he was in high school, the Collective Action for Basic Rights Foundation (CBRF) identified him and his skills in painting. They encouraged him to leave no stone unturned to pursuit art.

“I started drawing almost seven years back. In fact, that is when I started taking it seriously. I hope to become a renowned artist in years to come. I also want to open an art school for disabled children”, he says.

Nokmachier then joined the Lozutangkang DPO which supported him with an amount of Rs 10,000 as loan to join the Fine Arts Professional Course. There has been no turning back for Nokmachier ever since then.



An ardent art-enthusiast

After years of struggle, Nokmachier is now a successful artist from Nagaland. Indeed, he is an inspiration to many other disabled people who wants to follow their dreams and passion.

Nokmachier’s works are sold in different parts of India and even abroad. With his earnings, Nokmachier cares for his family and those in need as well. He has also been actively working for welfare of the disabled community in Nagaland.

This youngster has won many awards and recognitions for his works. He was the first runner up at the Hornbill Open Art Competition for specially-abled persons. CBRF recently awarded him for his relentless work for the disabled community.

“Even if you are disabled, just pursue what your heart tells you. Your disability must not stop you from doing what you love”, says Nokmachier.

