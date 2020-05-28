North India records high temperatures, severe heat wave

This year’s summer is reportedly one of the hottest in North India since over a decade. Extreme high temperatures were recorded across many states. National capital Delhi recorded the hottest day in May yesterday since the year 2002. Temperatures rose to over 46 Degree Celsius. In Palam area, the temperature recorded was 47.6 Degree Celsius. 48 Degree Celsius was recorded at Hisar in Haryana. Rajasthan is yet another state where extreme heat was experienced. 50 Degree Celsius was recorded at Churu in Rajasthan which has become the hottest place in the country now.

A red heatwave warning has been issued for many states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Red rain alert has been issued in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till end of May.

People have been warned to be careful while going outdoors during this time of the year. In some part of Delhi, rains are likely to occur towards end of May which will bring relief from the intense heat.

