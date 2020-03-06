Number of Coronavirus patients rise in India

The number of patients infected with the deadly Coronavirus has risen to 30 in India. On Wednesday evening, an employee from PayTm in Gurgaon was tested positive and the office has shut down all its activities for the next two days. Another person from Delhi was also tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Coronavirus infected people were mainly from Bengaluru and Kerala. The numbers rose drastically after 15 Italian tourists in Jaipur were tested positive on Wednesday. They were all moved to a hospital in Gurgaon. More than 200 people have come in contact with the tourists and all of them are under observation. Their driver has also been tested positive.

Screening for Coronavirus has been made stricter in all airports across India, especially for people travelling in international flights. Reportedly, over 5 lakh people have already been screened. Concerned officials have asked people not to panic, instead take safety and precautionary measures.

Coronavirus originated from the seafood market at Wuhan in China. Over 3000 people from across the world have already died of the virus. More than 90,000 people are affected. Cough, shortness of breath and fever are the most common symptoms of the virus. One of the first Coronavirus cases in India was reported from Kerala. The patient has now been discharged from the hospital after treatment for over a month.

Reactions on social media

Many people took to social media to raise their concerns.

The @paytm person had gone to Italy for honeymoon. I assume he had gone to Venice too which has second highest #coronavirus deaths. So sad this is. Amazingly beautiful country and you return with this. Wife not well too. If only China had been careful. #beyond #sad. Prayers”, tweeted journalist Tarun Shukla.

“#Paytm decided to shut their offices in Noida and Gurugram after one of its employee tested positive with #coronavirus. This employee recently travelled to Italy. Now company advised all their employees to work from home while their offices get sanitized”, tweeted Priya Pathak.

