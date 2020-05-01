Number of COVID-19 hotspots have fallen, says Centre

The number of COVID-19 hotspots across India have fallen by about 23% in 15 days. From 170 on 15 April to 130 on 30 April, the numbers have seen a sizeable drop. However, in the same period, the number of green zones that is districts reporting no new cases have also fallen from 356 to 319. This shows that the virus is spreading with reduced intensity to areas that were earlier unaffected.

The government has also changed its criterion and said that from now on an infection-free period of 21 days will be considered to designate a district as virus-free. Previously this number was 28 days.

In a letter, the government said, “It is critical to ensure necessary action for containment (in order) to break chain of transmission of virus in both red and orange zone districts reporting confirmed cases”.

The letter lays down steps to be taken to control containment zones. This includes establishing clear entry and exit points and no movement except for medical emergencies and essential goods and services. State governments have also been asked to carry out door-to-door screening to identify potential cases and isolate them as quickly as possible.

On Friday India recorded its biggest single day spike in new cases. This also included 73 deaths. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with Mumbai and Delhi among the worst-affected major cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to confirm whether the lockdown will continue past 3 May.