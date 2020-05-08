  • Number of deaths from Vizag gas leak rises to 11, thousands affected

Image of a gas plant

The number of people that died in the Vizag gas leakage rose to 11 by Friday morning. This included two young children as well. Over 1000 people are believed to have been affected. The incident happened at Vizag city in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday early morning. The gas that leaked from the chemical plant of LG Polymers is believed to have affected people living in three kms around the plant. Over 25 people are in critical condition at hospitals in the city.

In videos that are doing the rounds on social media, people can be seen falling dizzy and unconscious after inhaling the gas. Ambulances can be seen rushing them to hospitals. Rescue teams barged into hundreds of homes to ensure that no one has fallen unconscious inside the houses. Many people living around the area reported of health problems including burning eyes and skin issues. Images and videos of many cattle and other pet animals dead are also being shared on social media.

According to reports, the gas is believed to have leaked after pressure built up from failed valves. Due to the lockdown, the factory has been shut for over a month. PG Polymers, which was set up in the year 1961, is run by LG Chem of South Korea.

Reactions on social media

Many renowned personalities took to their social media to express their condolences. This included politicians and other celebrities.

“The loss of lives due to gas leak in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. My heartfelt condolences to the families”, tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Saddened by the tragic gas leak incident in Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong”, tweeted actor Hrithik Roshan.

“Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking. Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones”, tweeted former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

