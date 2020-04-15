People with disabilities & elderly in Tamil Nadu can now undergo free online occupational therapy sessions

Tamil Nadu Chapter of the All India Occupational Therapists Association has started free online occupational therapy sessions for children and adults with disabilities as well as the elderly. The services are available across the state and is free of cost as well. This latest initiative was a much needed one during the lockdown period.

Many people with disabilities are unable to go to therapies during lockdown period. This includes young children and adults. Therapies are an important part of the well-being of disabled people. The Tamil Nadu Chapter of All India Occupational Therapists Association has now started free education and training online sessions for children and adults with disabilities as well as the elderly. This latest initiative that started a couple of days back is now gathering a lot of attention.

Reaching out to disabled children and elderly

Last week, The Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently-abled in Chennai had instructed the Tamil Nadu state physiotherapy council to hold online sessions for disabled people in the state. These e-physiotherapy sessions are run by district coordinators. The initiative is a huge success.

Similarly, the occupational therapy sessions are also believed to reach out to a large audience. Therapists are available in each district. Coordinators will identify therapists and assign them to people in need.

Dr Arun Kumar, Secretary, Tamil Nadu All India Occupational Therapists Association says that the initiative aims to reach a wide audience across the state.

Occupational therapy is essential for children and adults with certain physical and mental disabilities. Those with neurological problems and dementia must definitely undergo this without fail. But due to lockdown, many people face difficulties. So we have therapists and coordinators in every district. These therapists will give guidelines to parents and caretakers- Dr Arun Kumar.

He further adds, “Children with autism or cerebral palsy will have issues to stay at home during this time. So we guide their parents through WhatsApp or Zoom calls on how to keep them engaged through therapies”.

The team has been getting good response since the past two days. In a state where there are over 30 lakh people with disabilities, such an online service is definitely essential during a lockdown. The services are provided free of cost.

Benefits of Occupational Therapy

Occupational Therapy is believed to have numerous effects on people with disabilities and elderly. It is believed to enhance strength, endurance and helps to make a disabled person independent in many ways. It can also work on functional cognition and visual deficits.

Those who undergo therapies must do it without fail. Or else it can have many negative effects on health.

You can contact the coordinators at +91 98415-44004 or +91 96770-73853.

