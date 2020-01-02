Odisha student designs glasses that can help blind & deaf people move independently

Priyabrata Sahoo, a student in Odisha, has designed special glasses for blind and deaf people. These glasses give our signals or beeps when an object or barrier is in the vicinity.

Priyabrata Sahoo is an inventor with a caring mindset. And he is just 13 years old. This class 8 student of Prahallad Chandra Brahmachari High School in Odisha’s Jaipur district has designed special glasses that can help blind and deaf people move independently.

Priyabrata has designed the prototype of guiding sensor glasses that give out beeps or signals alerting a person who is blind or deaf. This way they can move around independently, without needing to depend on anyone, he told Hindustan Times.

I saw some blind persons wearing black glasses while going around, but the glasses were of no use to them so I thought of coming up with glasses that will benefit. I discussed this with my science teacher in school. – Priyabrata Sahoo, Young innovator

Sensor glasses that give out alerts

Priyabrata initially designed two types of glasses at the Atal Tinkering Laboratory in his school. The laboratory is funded by the central government and Niti Aayog. One of the glasses Priyabrata designed was for blind people which had ultrasonic sensors and a buzzer. The other was for both blind and deaf people and had an ultrasonic sensor, buzzer and vibrator motor. The sensor and buzzer give out an alert when a person or object is close by.

Priyabrata was committed to seeing his design through. “He would work in the lab even on Sundays,” said Tushar Kanti Mishra, a science teacher at the school to Odishabytes.

Glasses to be upgraded

Priyabrata plans to upgrade the glasses by adding a GPS motor and speakers. “The glasses will be connected with Google Maps and will be voice-controlled. Once a person enters an address, they will be guided to it automatically”.

Priyabrata plans to apply for a patent once he upgrades the device. His school is happy and proud of his achievements and hopes that his innovation will lead to a better laboratory and government aid. This will encourage him to come up with more innovations.

Watch in Sign Language

