One in five people infected by Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi is one of the worst-affected states due to spread of novel Coronavirus or Covid-19. According to a recent survey, one in five people in the state are affected by the life-threatening Coronavirus. State Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that monthly sero-surveys will be conducted in order to study the prevalence of the virus.

The latest survey found out that there was a huge number of asymptomatic patients who were quick spreaders of the virus. So the government will esnure that all safety guidelines are followed without fail. 77 percent people are still vulnerable to the disease.

According to reports, Delhi has a population of over 2 crore. With the number of cases coming down in the state over past few days, the government breathed a sigh of relief. There are over 1 lakh confirmed cases in the state with more than 3600 deaths being reported. Meanwhile, Delhi airport had also issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines including making seven day quarantine mandatory for international passengers.

Apart from Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the other states that have been affected badly due to the virus spread.

