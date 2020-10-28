One killed during Durga idol immersion at Bihar

With first phase of Bihar elections going to start in a few hours, violence has already erupted in the state. An 18-year-old man identified as Anurag Poddar was shot dead in firing during the Goddess Durga idol immersion procession at Deendayal Upadhyaya Chowk at Munger in the state. Videos of the dead man lying on road while people are attacking each other did the rounds on social media angering many. The incident reportedly happened just before Monday midnight.

Seven other people were also injured in the incident, but their condition is said to be stable though they are admitted to different hospitals. More than 13 police personals also sustained injuries mainly due to stone pelting by the angry mob.

Police have detained more than 100 people and over 12 empty catridges were relieved from the spot. They also claimed that violence was started off by certain anti-social elements who accused organizers for delaying immersion of the idol.