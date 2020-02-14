One million people joins AAP in 24 hours

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) had a remarkable and landmark victory in Delhi assembly elections. AAP, under leadership of Arvind Kejriwal proved that they are the leaders in the state of Delhi. On Thursday, AAP reported that over one million people from across India joined the party after their win in Delhi. This was after 24 hours of AAP winning elections at the national capital.

AAP had also given a number to which interested people can give a miss call to join the party. “More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed a call on : 9871010101 #JoinAAP”, tweeted AAP.

AAP is going to come in power for the third consecutive year. They won 62 out of the 70 seats in Delhi pushing back their main opponents BJP. “The media hype on Aap 2020 victory is totally synthetic because the party had five years ago got a bigger victory, with more seats and higher percent of votes when Namo was in his honey moon period. Today despite economy in shambles there is much less to celebrate for Aap. 420!!”, tweeted BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister for a third time on 16 February. Chief Ministers from other states will not be part of the oath taking ceremony which is scheduled to happen at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

