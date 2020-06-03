  • Check out these amazing online activity videos for children with disabilities

Check out these amazing online activity videos for children with disabilities

Many schools across India have started classes online this week. It’s a whole new experience for kids who have been stuck indoors for months since the lockdown started. With outdoors movements still somewhat restricted and many parents nervous about letting their kids go outdoors, we decided to put together some activities you could check for your kids that are creative.

Children love going outdoors but many parents are understandably anxious about letting them play outside. The coronavirus lockdown restrictions may have been lifted somewhat, but keeping children indoors may be the preferred option for many families. Children with disabilities are especially comfortable with set routine activities so we decided to put together a list of interesting online activity videos that you may want to check out. There are interesting tips given by experts on how you can make these activities fun and address specific challenges.

  • Art Lessons for Children with Physical Disabilities – This video by the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts has some great tips on the kind of materials and drawing surfaces that will enable children to enjoy the experience of creating artworks.
  • Fun Sensory Crafts & Activities – Children with disabilities love tactile, sensory experiences and this video has plenty of that. The activities are geared towards teaching kids numbers and letters as well. So they have fun and learn!
  • DIY Playdoh – This video from All Free Kids Crafts has a recipe for do-it-yourself Play-Doh. Play-Doh can be great fun for kids with motor disabilities. Moulding them engages multiple senses and is great to develop muscle control.
  • Easy Monster Clay Pinch Pots – Clay art projects help improve the creative abilities of kids of different disability types. It also lets children with fine motor challenges make something artistic without needing small art tools that require a precise grip.
  • Autism Help – 6 Fun Games – From playing with hoops and circles, this video by the
    Autism Treatment Center of America has some simple and fun methods to help your child with autism build his social and communication skills.

