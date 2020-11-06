Open Letter to Ms. Meera U Menon : Your basic Right has been violated by IGNOU, Kochi and we join you in seeking justice.

Dear Meera,

Thank you for reaching out to us and showing us the extent of apathy and ignorance that still persists. We extend to you our whole hearted support in addition to an apology for having to go through this ordeal alone. It has taken years of struggle to get persons with disabilities to be recognized as equal citizens and their needs seen as rights. These emails from such an esteemed organization are taking things back 20 years or more where one is being told to “ask” for a basic need such as a toilet.

We are in the process of filing RTIs to find out the extent of the accessibility issues. However, before we do that we would like you to go through the RPWD (Kerala) Rules, 2020. In this, Chapter VII , Section 27 (f) in specific talks about the duty of the State “to take steps for a barrier free atmosphere for persons with disabilities and to provide accessibility campaigns and prioritize it for public services and buildings;”. Also, attached is the RPWD, 2016 and you will understand the extent of violation that is ongoing in each of the emails you are receiving from Dr.Dorothy.

Providing accessible toilet facilities, having signage boards to indicate the same is the basic duty of any authority and not to be considered as a favour or humane gesture done on empathetic grounds. It is the right of every citizen and not something one has to ask for. It is not a charitable exercise done by anyone. Your repeated mention about the locked handicapped toilet and staff not being aware of an alternative when asked, is being ignored. Also, there is no reason given as to why the examination was not conducted on the ground floor for you. Allowing you to have two biscuits which you brought from your home during the exam to cope with your diabetes is yet again your right. The other examinees were surely not preschoolers who would have a problem with another student eating biscuit. And well, even if they were, it is still your right to be able to avail the accommodation. It is appalling to see how that is being highlighted. Asking you to indicate your need to use a toilet, in writing, prior to an exam, is taking ignorance of the law to a new level. We are shocked that this is happening in our 100% literate state.

We are confident that Biju Prabhakar Sir will do the needful at the earliest as he is one of the most proactive officers we’ve had the privilege to associate with in our TWC journey thus far. We have faith that there will be stringent action taken.

We are aware that the social welfare officer has visited the venue and found that the toilet continues to be locked. We are confident that his report will be in your favour. Positively awaiting a reply to you from IGNOU authorities where they accept responsibility for the mistake that happened and acknowledge that you have been wronged and a law violated.

Thank you for taking this up and not letting it be like scores of others who give up the fight. We are with you for any support you might need. We can and Together We Can build a society that is sensitive to the needs of each of its citizens.

Wishing you more strength Meera.

Regards,

Seema Lal

Co-Founder and Executive Trustee

Researcher – Mental Health, Inclusion and Diversity

