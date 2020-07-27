Over 100 dead, at least 25 lakh affected in Assam floods

The flood situation in Assam still remains to be grim. At least 128 people have already been killed in rain and flood related accidents across the state. On Sunday, five more deaths were reported from Barpeta, Moregaon and Kokrajhar. 26 people were killed in landslides. At least 25 lakh people have been affected by the heavy floods due to which many had to evacuate their homes.

Experts pointed out that all the major rivers of the state including Brahmaputra, Jia Bharali, Kushiyara, Kopili, Dhansiri and Beki are flowing above dangerous levels and still causing threat across the state. Water has damaged not just houses, but many buildings, bridges and roads too.

Over 100 endangered animals at the famous Kaziranga National Park were also killed in the floods. Some others were hit by vehicles while trying to escape. 85 percent of the park has been inundated by flood waters.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help for the state. Sonowal also said that the matter will be seriously raised to to the central government. There was widespread criticism that national leaders are not raising their voice for Assam which is currently going through one of its darkest times.