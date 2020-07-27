  • Over 100 dead, at least 25 lakh affected in Assam floods

Over 100 dead, at least 25 lakh affected in Assam floods

Image os people driving through rain

The flood situation in Assam still remains to be grim. At least 128 people have already been killed in rain and flood related accidents across the state. On Sunday, five more deaths were reported from Barpeta, Moregaon and Kokrajhar. 26 people were killed in landslides. At least 25 lakh people have been affected by the heavy floods due to which many had to evacuate their homes.

Experts pointed out that all the major rivers of the state including Brahmaputra, Jia Bharali, Kushiyara, Kopili, Dhansiri and Beki are flowing above dangerous levels and still causing threat across the state. Water has damaged not just houses, but many buildings, bridges and roads too.

Over 100 endangered animals at the famous Kaziranga National Park were also killed in the floods. Some others were hit by vehicles while trying to escape. 85 percent of the park has been inundated by flood waters.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help for the state. Sonowal also said that the matter will be seriously raised to to the central government. There was widespread criticism that national leaders are not raising their voice for Assam which is currently going through one of its darkest times.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Woman looking sad

Headlines

Political unrest in West Bengal over teen’s rape & murder

Sachin Pilot wearing a dark grey suit and speaking ata n event

Headlines

No action against Sachin Pilot for now, says Rajasthan court

coronavirus

Headlines

India records over 13 lakh Covid cases

Image of ram mandir ayodhya

Headlines

Grand preparations for Ayodhya temple event begins

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#WonderWoman - Ketna Mehta is giving people with disabilities wings to fly

Get-hooked

#AutismPower - Varun Sawant juggles multiple talents with great style

Get-hooked

How to help a person with autism feel calm

Get-hooked

Understanding Essential Oils for Autism, ADHD