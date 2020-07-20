Over 100 dead in Assam floods

Since the past two weeks, Assam has been hit by heavy rains and floods. The death toll rose to 107 with 81 people dead in flood-related incidents and 26 in landslides. According to state officials, over 36 lakh people have been affected by this year’s floods.

Hundreds of relief camps have been set up in various parts of the state. Goalpara, Barpeta and Morigaon are some of the worst affected areas. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to assess crisis situation of the state.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning. Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state- Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam.

The Kaziranga National Park that was home to hundreds of animals was the most affected. 85 percent of the park have gone under water. According to officials, more than 100 wild animals including eight rare rhinos have died in floods. Many drowned whereas others were hit by vehicles while trying to escape.

The video of a Rhino resting on the road after saving itself from the floods had done the rounds on social media. In the video, the Rhino could be seen sitting on the side of the road as vehicles pass by slowly. Officials from the Kaziranga National Park had also requested people to not disturb the tired Rhino.

Assam has been hit by floods since past two years during monsoon season. Lack of proper management of the crisis has added to the woes of people living across the state. Currently, the state is battling the floods along with Coronavirus pandemic. There are more than 24,000 cases in the state and over 57 deaths reported due to Coronavirus.