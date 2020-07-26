Over 3,000 Covid patients untraceable in Bengaluru

Karnataka is one of the worst-affected states due to spread of Covid-19 or Coronavirus. The state capital Bengaluru has recorded over 44,000 cases. But the biggest cause of worry for officials now is that they are unable to track down over 3338 Covid positive patients after their samples tested positive. They have remained untraceable for the past few days which leads to scare of virus spread in a more intense manner. The number accounts for seven percent of the total Coronavirus positive people in Bengaluru.

According to health officials, they have been unable to trace the patients in spite of putting forward their best efforts. The announcement has come as something alarming and shocking to Bengalureans. There are no means to check if they have quarantined themselves after being checked positive for the virus. According to them, tracing some of them with the help of police is possible, but not 3338 people.

In Karnataka where over 86,000 cases have been reported, Bengaluru has the highest number of cases. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had stated that there won’t be any more lockdowns in the state, but instead, people must remain cautious and follow social distancing, wear masks and sanitize hands. The number of positive cases are rising in alarming numbers across not just Bengaluru city, but Karnataka as well.

