Over 3,000 people register for trials of India’s Covid vaccine

Over 3,500 people have volunteered for the phase-I human clinical trials of India’s first indigenously-developed vaccine against novel coronavirus. The trial for Covaxin began at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The first dose was given to a man in his 30s.

“The first volunteer, a resident of Delhi, was screened two days ago and all his health parameters were found to be within the normal range. He also does not have any co-morbid conditions”, said a doctor at AIIMS. The first dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection was given and no immediate side-effects were observed.

AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II trials. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS. The second phase would include around 750 volunteers from all 12 sites together, Rai said.

Phase I of the vaccine trial will be done on healthy people aged 18-55 years having no serious health problems. Pregnant women will also be selected in the first phase. In the second phase, 750 people will be recruited between 12-65 years.

In the first phase we see the safety of the vaccine which is of primary importance and the dose range is also calculated”, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Covaxin has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).