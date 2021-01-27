Padma Awards for 2021 turn spotlight on achievers in the disability space in India

The prestigious Padma Awards for 2021 have recognised achievements by people with disabilities across diverse fields. Here’s a look at the awardees this year.

From sports to medicine, the Padma awards for 2021 recognise the achievements of people with disabilities across diverse fields. Their work motivates all of us to do better, every day.

Dr. Niru Kumar

Dr Kumar is a medical doctor, psychologist, and diversity and inclusion consultant. She has been changing the lives of people through a blend of modern medicine, psychology, coaching skills and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). Dr Kumar is a pioneer in raising awareness about the concept of diversity and inclusion among Indian companies.

Dr Kumar has lived with a physical disability from polio from the time she was three years old. She has faced barriers due to her disability and is passionate about spreading awareness about diversity and inclusion.

“I have a passion to bring diversity and inclusion to every corner of the country”, she says in this video. Watch –

Balan Pootheri

A visually impaired writer, Balan Pootheri has written over 200 books, many of them about spirituality. visually challenged writer who has penned more than 200 books in praise of Lord Krishna and Surdas, the devotional poet. . He has continued to publish books even after losing his vision completely a few years ago. He dictates the sentences to family members who write It down.

K. Y. Venkatesh

Legendary K Y Venkatesh has overcome many challenges to set many records. Born with achondroplasia-induced dwarfism, Venkatesh, who is from Karnataka, set a world record at the 4th World Dwarf Games in 2005 when he won six medals in various sports. He had earlier represented India at the first International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletics World Championships in 1994. He has won medals in many games including athletics, basketball, hockey, volleyball, football and badminton.

After retiring in 2012, Venkatesh has been working towards promoting various sports amongst people with disabilities. He was the secretary of the Karnataka Para Badminton Association for the Disabled before moving on to attending an IPC accredited coaching, technical and classification course in wheelchair basketball.

Check out this YouTube documentary on his incredible sports career:

Some of the other awardees in the list include people working to empower people with disabilities in India.

Dr Rattan Lal Mittal

Dr Mittal, who is the former professor and head of department, orthopaedics at Government Medical College, Patiala, is known for performing rare clubfoot surgeries free of cost. He has also done state-of-the-art research on rare and neglected club foot related disabilities in India. Speaking to The Tribune, he said the Padma Shri award is the result of 60 years of hard work.

Dr Bhupendra Kumar Sanjay

Dr Sanjay, who is the founder of the Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine & Maternity Centre, is an orthopaedic and spine surgeon by profession. He is committed to decreasing disabilities due to cerebral palsy among children and has developed innovative procedures to save the limbs.

