Pakistan court sentences LeT chief to 10-year jail term

A Pakistani court has given Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed a jail term of 10 years. Saeed is held responsible by India for masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The decision to sentence him is said to be influenced by the pressure brought on Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force. It is also being seen as an indication of Saeed’s decreasing use to Pakistan

Besides Saeed, the others sentenced by the anti-terrorism court in Lahore are Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leaders Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, who acted as JuD’s spokesperson for many years. All three have been sanctioned by the UN Security Council.

Saeed has been given two separate five-year prison terms under provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act for using and providing funds for acts of terrorism. He was also given a six-month prison term for being a member of a banned group.

All three sentences will run concurrently. Since Saeed is already in jail serving two sentences of five-and-a-half-years given to him in February, he will not serve any extra jail time.

“Since the convict has already been convicted… by this court vide judgment dated 12.02.2020, so the punishment awarded to him in this case shall also run concurrently with punishment in said cases,” read the court’s order.

A total of 41 cases were registered against Saeed and his aides by Punjab Police after he was arrested in July 2019.