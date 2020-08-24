Pakistan imposes sanctions on top terrorists

The government of Pakistan has imposed financial sanctions on top terrorist leaders. This includes Dawood Ibrahim, who is wanted by India. Dawood lives in Karachi, admitted the Pakistani government after years of denying that it shelters the underworld don blamed for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

It has also disclosed a list of 88 banned terror groups. This has been done to get rid of the penalties imposed for helping terrorists. Pakistan says it has taken action against Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar as well as Dawood by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked it to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019. This was later extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Pakistani authorities, Dawood Ibrahim’s address is “White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton” in Karachi, Pakistan. He also has other properties listed as “House Nu 37 – 30th Street – defence, Housing Authority, Karachi” and “Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi”.

India has long held that there is proof that Dawood, hunted for nearly 30 years, has been living in Karachi. He is India’s most wanted for the 1993 Mumbai bombings in which 257 people were killed and 700 were injured.

He is also accused of carrying out other terror attacks. The United States has also accused him of funding terror groups like al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba.