Pakistan International Airlines flight with 99 onboard crashes

On Friday afternoon, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crashed near Karachi airport. The flight crashed into a residential area called the Jinnah Garden near Model Colony in Malir. There were 99 people onboard including 91 passengers and 8 crew members. The exact number of casualties in the accident are yet to be reported. But bodies of over 38 people have already been found from the debris. There are survivors too.

Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Airbus A320, which met with the crash, was flying from Lahore to Karachi and was just a few minutes ahead of landing at the Jinnah International Airport when the accident happened. In the pilot’s final conversation to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), he was heard saying that the engines are not functioning. His final message was a repeat of ‘Mayday’ three times which is an international distress message from pilots.

An emergency has been declared in all hospitals of Karachi. Many residents who were injured in the plane crash were taken to hospitals.

Pakistan media shared visuals of the wreckage, several houses on fire and smoke soon after the crash. Rescue efforts are still being undertaken.

Reactions on social media

International leaders tweeted their condolence messages.

“My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi. I offer my sincere commiserations to the people and the government of Pakistan. Afghans stand with you in this moment of grief”, tweeted Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani.

“Deeply saddened by crash of plane close to Karachi Airport in brotherly #Pakistan. May Allah’s mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash. Condolences to our Pakistani brothers&sisters. Friendly&brotherly Pakistan’s pain is our pain”, tweeted Turkish leader Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu.

“Pained over the loss of several innocent lives in a plane crash in Pakistan. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families”, tweeted Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.