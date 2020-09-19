Pakistani ceasefire violations over 3,000 in 8 months

Central government informed the parliament this week that Pakistan had resorted to a total of 3186 ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu over the past eight months. Reportedly, this is the highest number of ceasefire violations carried off by Pakistan in the past seventeen years.

The government further added that though there was a retaliation from the Indian army, all the violations were carried out by the Pakistani side who clearly broke all guidelines and protocols.

Eight army personals and many innocent civilians were amongst those killed in the attacks. It included women and children as well. Numerous houses and buildings were also destroyed after the ceasfire agreement, initiated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was violated by Pakistan.

The government pointed out that ceasefire violations had reduced drastically due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has infected millions of people across the globe.

The relation between India and Pakistan had deteriorated more after the central government withdrew special privileges at Jammu and Kashmir bifurcating the two states into union territories.