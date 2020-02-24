Para sportspersons hold march in Kerala state capital to demand rights

The Physically Challenged Sports Association of Kerala (PCSK) held a march at Thiruvananthapuram on 20 February. Over 25 disabled people took part in it. They raised many demands for para sports in the state and also requested the government to step up and do something for para sports.

Para sports people across India struggle to make ends meet. They are not provided with any financial support or aids. The situation is not any different in Kerala. On Thursday, almost 25 people with disabilities from the Physically Challenged Sports Association of Kerala (PCSK) held a march at the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. All the members hope that the state government and Kerala Sports Council (KSC) will hear their demands and do the needful.

March to support para sportsmen

The Physically Challenged Sports Association of Kerala (PCSK) is an organisation that works towards empowering para sportspeople in the state. They have members across Kerala and has working for the past many years in the state.

Kishore AA, President, PCSK says that para sportspeople in the state are struggling to play due to government apathy.

Sportsmen without disabilities are given government jobs and other facilities. Why are we sidelined? In 2018, we had done a similar march raising our concerns. The KSC said that they will do the needful. Till date, nothing has been done to empower our community. Our members have to fund from their own pockets to attend national and international events. – Kishore AA, President, Physically Challenged Sports Association of Kerala

The march was held from Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to Central Stadium.



The many challenges of para sportsmen

The march was held to raise many concerns of para sportspeople. Firstly, para sportsmen must be accepted by the Kerala state government. Secondly, they must be provided with facilities to play this game. This includes practice grounds and sports equipment. Thirdly, they must be given financial aid to attend national and international Paralympic events.

“The state government has even failed to implement the RPWD Act, 2016 which gives importance to para sports. Till now, we have not got any response from concerned officials. We are waiting and are hopeful too”, says Kishore.

Abdul Muneer, who has cerebral palsy, plays football and badminton. Muneer was also part of the march. “I have not received any help from the state government till date. We are playing sports because we love doing it and that is why we need the government’s support. It is high time that the government steps up for us”, he says.