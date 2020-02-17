Some things parents of children with autism must know

Parents who have children with autism go through a lot of mental stress and emotional turmoil. Here are some things they should keep in mind instead of worrying.

When your child is diagnosed with a disability, life is never easy for parents. Most of them undergo a lot of stress and sometimes even go into depression. But society is starting to become more aware of disabilities now. Things are changing for the better.

Parents must understand that their child’s disability is not end of the tunnel. There are so many things to explore together. Celebrate the differences and move ahead in life for the best. Focus on early intervention and teach your child to live independently from a very young age.

Fatima Sheikh, who has a teenager son with autism, believes that letting them do things that they love is important.

Never put pressure on your child. From a young age, I realized that my son is better in creative stuffs. So I let him follow that and he is excelling in what he does. I have never forced him to score great marks in academics. Understand what makes them happy and let them be. – Fatima Sheikh, Parent to a child with autism

Include your child in all the family activities and see the fun for yourself!



Not all autism is the same – Most of the people believe that symptoms, needs and requirements of all people with autism are the same. It changes from each person. It is called autism spectrum because there is a wide range of disorders. Autism can affect social behavior, communication skills and even cause anxiety in the child. But parents must understand that it is not the same for every child. You might have spoken to a parent who has a child with autism for expert opinion. But their child’s ways and methods need not necessarily be helpful to your child.

You child has feelings too – Autism is a developmental disability. But their physical and mental needs and requirements are the same as that of any other child. Most of the children under the spectrum might not be verbal. That does not mean that they do not have anything to communicate. As a parent, it is your duty to try and understand what your child has to communicate.

A fixed routine is must – A child under autism spectrum will not adapt well to changes. They will have a difficult time shifting to new schedules. So parents must always be careful and help them stick on to a fixed schedule. This can be for meals or even play time.

Let your child explore – Parents tend to be worried about their child who has autism. It is quite normal. But it is important to let them do things on their own. Leave them to explore the outside world while you keep a watch on what they do. Holding them back will only make things worse for the child.

Join parent support groups -Thanks to technology, there are many parent support groups around you. Join them and interact with other parents who share your same connection. This can help you with a wealth of information and ideas. You can also reach out to your child in a better way.

Pratibha Bhatnagar has a son with autism who is currently working with a firm in Jaipur. “Parents must accept their child’s disability. It is a long path ahead. So patience and consistence is the key. Be courageous, hopeful and positive”, says Pratibha.

