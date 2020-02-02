Parents of Indians back from China thank Air India

The parents of students who were brought to India from China on a special flight after the coronavirus outbreak have thanked Air India. A special flight was arranged to bring back the Indians stranded at Wuhan in China. The flight has landed in Delhi. There were five doctors on the board the flight and a paramedic.

Speaking to the media, the parents said, “A thousand thank you to Air India team for their sacrifice of going to Wuhan and bringing our children back. We are very grateful.

Many parents have spent sleepless nights after news of the virus outbreak. Over 300 Indians have been brought back from China until now. Those who have returned are in a special Army facility at Manesar, near Delhi. They will be kept here for two weeks and released if they show no symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

Most of the students who stayed back in Wuhan did so to prepare for their examinations. Many of them are from Kerala.

Over 1,400 people are under observation in Kerala. Fifty are admitted in isolation wards in hospitals across the state, while another 1,421 have been quarantined at home for at least 28 days.

“The condition of a young woman tested positive for coronavirus has improved. She is stable,” said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailja. “Three people have been identified for spreading fake news about the coronavirus. A police case will be filed against them”.

The Indians are being screened at the airport by a joint team of Airport Health Authority (AHO) and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). People suspected of infection will be shifted to an isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC).