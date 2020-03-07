Parliament to discuss Delhi riots on 11 March

The recent riots in Delhi due to introduction of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was one of the worst riots witnessed by India in the last three decades. The death toll has already risen to 53 and is expected to rise in days to come. On 11 March, the Parliament is all set to discuss about the riots in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussion of the riots in the parliament earlier had caused controversies leading to suspension of seven congress MP’s.

“The govt must be held accountable for the Delhi Riots. The PM & HM must address the parliament. While the price for seeking the truth from the GOI is suspension for Congress MPs, it does not absolve the BJP govt of their duties to the people of India”, tweeted Congress.

Opposition parties had demanded for a discussion this week. But the central government postponed saying that the matter can be discussed only after Holi.

The central government led by BJP has refused to speak about the matter though Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded for peace. Apart from the number of deaths, hundreds of people were grievously injured in the riots that started on the last week of February. The riots were discussed in the United Kingdom parliament on Friday. “Ironical that the UK Parliament is discussing the #DelhiRiots, but our Parliament hasn’t found the time for it. Congress MPs seeking a discussion on the riots have been suspended”, tweeted Congress leader Ruchira Chaturvedi.