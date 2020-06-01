Parts of Taj Mahal damaged in thunderstorm

Some parts of North India received heavy rains and thunderstorms over the past three to four days. Parts of Taj Mahal, located at Agra in Uttar Pradesh was badly affected due to the thundestorms. Reportedly, the main gate, railing below its five dome and a false ceiling at the tourist holding area were damaged. Images of workers repairing and trying to mend the damage has been doing the rounds on social media.

Officials confirmed that no damage was there to the main building. Taj Mahal has been shut since March as a measure to control spread of COVID-19 virus. Thunderstorms had killed more than ten people across Uttar Pradesh in the past few days.

Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The iconic building is believed to have been built by Shah Jahan in 1631 as a memorial for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Taj Mahal has withstood many natural calamities including acid rain.