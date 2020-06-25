Patanjali asked to prove COVID-19 cure claim

Yoga teacher Ramdev with a disciple

Yoga teacher Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has been asked by the Centre to give details of the Ayurvedic medicines it has launched that claim to cure coronavirus within seven days. Patanjali has to stop advertising such claims until they have been examined.

Ramdev claims the medicines were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients across India. The medicines come in a kit which was to be sold across India within a week.

The Ministry of Ayush has asked Patanjali to provide details like the elements of the medicines, results of its research, hospitals where the research was conducted, whether the company had a clearance and whether it had registered for the clinical trials.

Union Minister Shripad Naik said it is a “good thing” that the yoga teacher has given the country a new medicine but it needs proper permission from his ministry. Patanjali has sent documents related to the medicines to the ministry.

It is a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rules, it has to come to the Ayush Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We’ll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report. Anyone can make medicines. Anyone who wants to make medicines has to go through the Ayush ministry task force. Everyone has to send details of the research to the Ayush ministry for confirmation. This is the rule and no can advertise their products without it. – Union Minister Shripad Naik

The ministry has also asked for copies of the license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines, which were made in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said they have met all the standards 100%. “This government provides encouragement and pride to Ayurveda. Communication gap has been done away with and we have 100 per cent fulfilled all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials. We’ve given info for the same to Ministry of AYUSH,” he told the media.

Police complaints have been filed against Patanjali in Rajasthan and Haryana – for “misleading the public” and launching a medicine without the go-ahead from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

There is no scientific evidence of any cure for COVID-19. Vaccines are being tested by many countries. The World Health Organisation has also warned against such claims.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Prime Minister Modi

Headlines

PM holds all party meet on India-China clash

Man wearing a face mask

Headlines

Every house in Delhi to be screened for COVID by 6 July

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Headlines

Religious events increase spread of COVID-19: WHO

Former PM Manmohan Singh

Headlines

Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers, says former PM

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

What makes Udaan in Jalandhar a uniquely inclusive school

Get-hooked

Understanding Rett Syndrome

Get-hooked

5 wheelchair friendly travel destinations in Asia!

Get-hooked

Understanding Inborn Errors of Metabolism