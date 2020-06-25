Patanjali asked to prove COVID-19 cure claim

Yoga teacher Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has been asked by the Centre to give details of the Ayurvedic medicines it has launched that claim to cure coronavirus within seven days. Patanjali has to stop advertising such claims until they have been examined.

Ramdev claims the medicines were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients across India. The medicines come in a kit which was to be sold across India within a week.

The Ministry of Ayush has asked Patanjali to provide details like the elements of the medicines, results of its research, hospitals where the research was conducted, whether the company had a clearance and whether it had registered for the clinical trials.

Union Minister Shripad Naik said it is a “good thing” that the yoga teacher has given the country a new medicine but it needs proper permission from his ministry. Patanjali has sent documents related to the medicines to the ministry.

It is a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rules, it has to come to the Ayush Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We’ll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report. Anyone can make medicines. Anyone who wants to make medicines has to go through the Ayush ministry task force. Everyone has to send details of the research to the Ayush ministry for confirmation. This is the rule and no can advertise their products without it. – Union Minister Shripad Naik

The ministry has also asked for copies of the license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines, which were made in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said they have met all the standards 100%. “This government provides encouragement and pride to Ayurveda. Communication gap has been done away with and we have 100 per cent fulfilled all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials. We’ve given info for the same to Ministry of AYUSH,” he told the media.

Police complaints have been filed against Patanjali in Rajasthan and Haryana – for “misleading the public” and launching a medicine without the go-ahead from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

There is no scientific evidence of any cure for COVID-19. Vaccines are being tested by many countries. The World Health Organisation has also warned against such claims.

