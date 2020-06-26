Siblings Payal & Deepak hope for a world where disabled people are treated with respect & dignity

Siblings Payal and Deepak Thawani were diagnosed with dwarfism soon after birth. They have big dreams and ambitions for the future. The siblings duo shares all of that with Newz Hook.

Siblings Payal Thawani and Deepak Thawani are taking life as it is, with a pinch of sugar and salt. They are not stressed or worried, but believes in enjoying every minute of it. 27-year-old Payal and Deepak, 24, were diagnosed with dwarfism soon after birth. But thanks to their supportive and loving parents, growing up years have been great for these youngsters. The sibling duo from Rajasthan talks to Newz Hook about their growing up years and ambitions.

Payal’s big dreams

Both Payal and Deepak can pick many instances where they were bullied and harassed. But now, they are not bothered about what others think about them. When Payal was born, her parents realized she had some defects and soon she was diagnosed with dwarfism.

She completed her schooling and also did a post-graduation and then B.Ed course too. Education was always important to her.

We went to different schools, both of them inclusive. Our teachers and friends were nice to us and that did help us. I had to do college in private because at Pali where we live, there are very few good options for higher studies. – Payal Thawani

Nothing can stop Payal from chasing for her dreams. She wants to get a government job and also get recognized for what she is. “I want people to see me beyond my disability. Right now, people are shocked and look down when they see me. I want to change that attitude of our society towards people with dwarfism”, says Payal, and there is so much hope in her eyes when she says that.

Currently, Payal is preparing to get herself a government job which is one of her ambitions.

Deepak hopes for a bright future

The duo’s parents were constantly keeping a watch on Deepak after he was born due to his elder sister’s condition. So Deepak’s diagnosis happened soon after birth. He had a problem with his toes due to which he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

From a very young age, Deepak was clear about what he wants to do. Just like any other youngster, he had big dreams and ambitions. After completing his M.Com in business administration, Deepak landed a dream job as clerk at the district court.

“I want people to know us by our names. I hope someday both me and my sister become famous”, says Deepak who hopes to become an Income Tax officer very soon. “Our financial condition is not too stable. But in spite of all those constraints, I’am preparing for my dream job”, he says.

The unstoppable siblings

From a very young age, Payal and Deepak loved dancing and music. Recently, they performed together in the virtual talent show ‘Ignite 2.0’ held by ‘Love Actually’. The duo says that it was a great platform to experiment with their skills.

“We were interested in dance and music, but never got a platform to showcase our skills. ‘Ignite’ was a great platform for us. So now we are giving more time for it”, says Deepak.

They also have a TikTok account together where they perform and upload videos. But Deepak is skeptical about the app now. “People are banning Chinese apps now. So I guess we need to boycott TikTok”, he says.

“A disability is something that can happen to anyone. Why don’t people understand that and treat us as equals? I believe attitudes towards disabled people are much better in cities. In towns like ours, people are way backward. They look at you in an odd manner”, says Payal.

Both Payal and Deepak knows what they want in life. They have the support of their parents to chase all the dreams and ambitions. But like how the siblings point out, society’s attitudes towards disabled people must change. Only that will make the world a better place for people with disabilities.

Also Read: