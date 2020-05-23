Disability rights activists want Paytm ‘cash-to-home’ service across urban & rural India

Last week, Paytm announced that they will provide cash-to-home facilities for disabled people and senior citizens in Delhi-NCR areas. This is due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and lockdown. The initiative was much appreciated. Disability rights activists hope that Paytm will soon start this service in all cities and rural areas across India.

The lockdown has adversely affected routines of not just disabled people, but the elderly as well. Many are unable to step out to do basic activities like buying groceries or even withdrawing money from a nearby ATM. Experts have requested vulnerable disabled and elderly people to stay inside their homes so that they do not catch Coronavirus. Paytm, a leading e-commerce payment system and financial technology company recently launched cash-to-home facilities for disabled people and senior citizens in Delhi-NCR areas. This is a much appreciated move.

A much needed service

Paytm made the announcement through their social media last week.

“We are happy to announce the launch of ‘Door Step Banking Facility’ for our senior citizens, differently-abled, and visually impaired customers residing in Delhi-NCR”, tweeted Paytm Payments Bank.

One of the main objective behind Paytm starting this initiative is to make sure that disabled and elderly people do not step out of their homes. The lockdown is not fully taken over. But the number of Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly across India. That is why people must still stay indoors without fail.

Most of the disabled people and senior citizens depend on public transport systems like taxis and autos to step outdoors. Such services are still not fully plying across Delhi which makes it impossible for many to get out.

How does the cash-to-home service work?

One of the best parts about this service is that it is easy and accessible too. A disabled person or senior citizen who holds the account with Paytm banking services can click the tab on their mobile app. As soon as they enter the amount and submit the request, help will reach them.

A minimum of Rs 1000 and maximum of Rs 5000 can be withdrawn using this facility. A bank executive will deliver the money to door step of the beneficiary within two days’ time.

What makes the facility unique is that people who need it can sit inside the comfort of their homes and do this without hassles.

Experts speak

Though Paytm announced that the services are going to begin in Delhi-NCR areas, disability rights activists are hoping that this initiative is introduced across India.

Dhanya Ravi, founder of NGO Aasman Foundation and a disability rights activist hopes that this service will be expanded to rural areas too.

“I personally feel that this is a great venture and to begin with, Delhi-NCR is a great place. There are many people in rural villages who needs such help. It is not easy to go to the bank and stand in long lines. In fact, it is quite impossible to get such things done during this crisis time. Such cash-to-home facilities must be launched by every bank. Urban areas are more accessible”, says Dhanya.

Smita Sadasivan is a disability rights activist from Tamil Nadu. She says, “This is a good initiative. Hope such services get extended at all times irrespective of COVID-19 times across the country. All banks should provide this service as per the RBI guideline/circular. This also cannot be a justification to continue with inaccessible ATM’s and banks”.

