Peak US death rate from Coronavirus likely in two weeks, says Trump

COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate across the world. After Italy and Spain, the worst-affected country is the United States of America (USA). On Sunday, President Donald Trump said that the number of deaths from COVID-19 is going to increase in the country over the next two weeks. Trump further added that the government is all set to extend the ‘social distancing’ guidelines to April 30. The President said that he hopes the country will recover from the pandemic by June.

The John Hopkins University confirmed that death toll from the virus in USA has crossed 2000. Over 1 lakh people have already been tested positive for COVID-19. New York is one of the worst affected cities in the USA. Around 50,000 cases have been confirmed in the city alone. On Saturday, Trump had said that he plans to place the entire city on quarantine as a safety measure, but nothing was confirmed later.

According to Trump, the number of deaths in the USA can go up to 2 lakh due to COVID-19. He called that a ‘horrible number’ and stated that it could have been worse if not for the lockdown in the country.

COVID-19 is a deadly virus that is believed to have originated from the seafood market at Wuhan in China. The country confirmed that they do not have any more cases of the virus and is recovering.

Social Media Reactions

“This is prudent, public health minded, courageous decision by @realDonaldTrump and entire Task Force. We need to stick with measures until we see sustained decline in cases. We’ll get through this. We’ll support each other. America is strong. This will end”, tweeted American Physician and Investor Scott Gottlieb, MD.

“This is going to be a nightmare for at-risk students, parents, workers, small businesses…now Trump is saying it may be LONGER than April 30. A confusing message”, tweeted American Author Laura Ingraham.

“Trump says peak death rate will be 2 weeks from now and that current guidelines are now in place until April 30 He expresses hope well be back up and running by JUNE 1st”, tweeted American Author Saagar Enjeti.

