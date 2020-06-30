People with disabilities don’t do different things but they do things differently!

Greetings to my fellow non- disabled Indians round the globe.

People with disabilities don’t do different things, but they do things differently! Best example Lord Ganesha!

You Hate us, you Like us but you can’t ignore our prospectives towards different stages of Life! I feel disability can come to anyone at any stage of life and so, Assistive Technologies, Web Accessibility, Digital Accessibility, Built Environment Accessibility, Creative Thinking & Planning from the word is very important. Accessibility and Assistive Technology are critical in every aspect of life for long as people live because no Parent, Sibling, friends or relative shall ever take disabled to heaven or hell along with them no matter how much ever they love & care for the disabled.

Any non-disabled who is really a well-wisher of the disabled then he / she should ensure Accessibility for people with disabilities in his or her profession. This will ensure our country can also be at par with the other developed countries of the world with regards to accessibility for people with disabilities and also that people with disabilities also feel they are able to live a life full of satisfaction and Dignity.

For example, a blind person use their senses of touch smell and sound to lead their day-to-day life independently. Similarly if somebody who has hearing impairment they use sign language and somebody who has polio or is an amputee they use artificial limbs and so on.