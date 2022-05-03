Petralex Hearing Aid App – Hear without any limits

Millions of people have disabling hearing loss that requires some kind of treatment, and hearing aids are the standard recommendation. At the same time, smartphones are now fully integrated in our lives, and these high processing capacity devices can be used to run applications (Apps) with diverse functions. Petralex Hearing aid is a simple app which will automatically adjust to specific features of your hearing.

Hearing aids are traditionally produced as specialized devices with sole function of compensating hearing impairs. Complexity and limited functionality leads to comparatively high price and requires qualified personnel for device configuring and further maintenance. Various sound processing algorithms used in regular hearing aids have defined limited range of settings. These settings are picked up according to patient`s individual needs.

Hear the slightest sounds clearly

Using the power of your Smartphone and latest technologies, you can get maximum sound amplification. You only need a simple headset to use it. Initially, you need to calibrate and adjust the app to suit your individual requirements.

Petralex is a revolutionary fully functional application for smartphones and tablets with all the functions of a hearing aid. With Petralex you can use your mobile device with simple headphones or headset as a delicate and unnoticeable hearing aid – you will not be ashamed of using a device for hearing improvement and there is no need to change the batteries regularly. Processing power of modern smartphones is so high that there is no need for a separate hearing aid anymore. Any smartphone has a built-in microphone and a headphone (or headset) jack, so it can be used as a base for an advanced digital hearing aid.

Technological advantages of PETRALEX® app

Large, visible and easy to use interface buttons and controls suitable to any user; fast pre-saved profile selection and new profile creating features for any sound environment now are directly accessible in application interface.

and controls suitable to any user; fast pre-saved profile selection and new profile creating features for any sound environment now are directly accessible in application interface. The user can choose different models of headsets and headphones, including various sizes of the speakers which, together with rechargeable batteries, can achieve the maximum sound pressure level, comfort of use and sound quality.

including various sizes of the speakers which, together with rechargeable batteries, can achieve the maximum sound pressure level, comfort of use and sound quality. Allows users to choose the gain and compression settings fully matching the user- defined variants of sound environment and personal feelings of listening comfort, which is advantageous in comparison with the universality and permanence of hearing loss compensation parameters of specialized hearing aid.

fully matching the user- defined variants of sound environment and personal feelings of listening comfort, which is advantageous in comparison with the universality and permanence of hearing loss compensation parameters of specialized hearing aid. Unification of operating systems and the mobile device characteristics has also allowed to implement the possibility of quick migration not only between different devices with the same type of operating system – iOS or Android using the cloud storage services iCloud and Dropbox, but between Petralex applications as well as.

using the cloud storage services iCloud and Dropbox, but between Petralex applications as well as. When using the service, the saved user audio profiles automatically become available to all devices and Petralex applications connected to a personal data storage by the user.

and Petralex applications connected to a personal data storage by the user. All kinds of modern headsets wired or wireless, located directly in the ear and using the functional advantages and the natural acoustics of the outer ear or the overhead headphones are relatively inexpensive, so the risk of damage from earwax and moisture is not as critical as for the specialized hearing aids.

Petralex has a technological advantage as it was created by professionals with account of long-term experience of helping people with hearing difficulties.

The app is available on Google Play and iTunes

Check out this video

Petralex iOS Video Guide