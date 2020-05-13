Phase 2 of Vande Bharat mission begins from 16 May

Air India

The BJP led central government began the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to bring back stranded Indians from different parts of the world to India. The first phase that began last week was completed successfully. On 7 May, the first flight carrying Indians from Gulf landed at the Kochi International Airport.

Later, Indians flew in from Gulf countries, USA, UK, Philippines and Singapore. The government is now all set to begin the second phase from 16 May to 22 May. This time, 31 countries will be included. More flights will operate from countries like Russia, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh and Nepal.

‘Vande Bharat’ is reportedly the world’s biggest evacuation mission carried on in recent times. For the second phase, the government will use over 149 flights and navy ships too. Over 3 lakh Indians are expected to return by mid of June.

The government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that strict precautionary measures are taken after return of Indians from other countries. Airports will have strict scanning systems and all the travelers will be quarantined.

Over 42 lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from across the world. Nearly three lakh people have already lost their lives. USA, Europe, Spain and Italy are some of the worst affected countries.

