Kerala Chief Minister’s Facebook post points out why wheelchair user Deeja is a role model

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted a photo of him along with wheelchair user Deeja. Reportedly, Deeja, who is an entrepreneur gifted the minister with her hand made Nymitra pickles. Vijayan wrote how Deeja’s determination and hard work to earn a living makes her an ideal role model to the society.

Kerala government has always been in the forefront when it comes to creating programs and schemes for people with disabilities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet of ministers have received a lot of praise for it. Recently, Vijayan, who is from the communist party, posted a photo of wheelchair user Deeja along with him on his Facebook. He said that Deeja who is an entrepreneur is a true inspiration to disabled people. Vijayan’s post went viral for all the right reasons.

Deeja is from Varkala. She runs a catering business called Nymitra where she makes delicious snacks and pickles. This youngster who was affected by Polio at the age of three ensured that a disability does not stop her from becoming independent. Deeja had earlier said to NewzHook, “I do not believe that being on a wheelchair brings limitations. It is a challenge thrown at you so that you can find more alternatives”.

Deeja started her business venture over a year back after collaborating with NRI Naushad Khan. Since she loves cooking, making pickles and snacks was not a tough task for her. Deeja’s business is doing extremely well now.



In the photo, Deeja can be seen exchanging words with the minister.

“Deeja handed over her Nymitra pickle to me. Nymitra means a new friend. Deeja’s life story is an inspiration to everyone. She has been selling her products online and through shops. She said that the support she has been getting from Kerala State Handicapped Corporation helps her a lot. Instead of confining herself to the four walls of a house, Deeja chose to come out and beat her disability. She is an ideal role model in the society”, posted Pinarayi Vijayan.

