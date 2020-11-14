Places of worship to reopen in Maharashtra from tomorrow

After more than six months, places of worship including temples, mosques and churches will reopen in Maharashtra from tomorrow, said the state government. Guidelines to visit these places will be released soon. Strict safety measures will come into places and all Covid safety protocols will have to be followed by visitors.

Backed by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the BJP had demanded state government to open all places of worship at the earliest.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery had promised last week that all temples will be opened post Diwali. He also said that the process was being deliberately postponed as many senior citizens visit places of worship and they are highly prone to Covid-19.

As the number of cases in Maharashtra has crossed over 1 lakh, over 45,000 deaths have been reported. The state, especially capital city Mumbai, is one of the biggest contributors of Covid in the country.