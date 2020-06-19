PM holds all party meet on India-China clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all party meeting to discuss the clash between India and China on Monday during which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. He said that no one is inside India’s borders nor have any Indian posts been captured.

This was the statement by PM Modi – “Neither is anyone sitting inside our borders nor is any post been captured. The entire country is hurt and angered by what China did at the LAC (Line of Actual Control)”. He completely rejected any suggestion that the Chinese had intruded and were sitting on Indian territory.

“Twenty of our bravehearts were martyred in Ladakh but not before they taught a lesson to those who raised an eye at Bharat Mata,” said PM Modi. “I want to assure you that our forces will spare no effort to protect our nation. Today, we have the capability that no one can look at even an inch of our territory. While we have given a free hand to our armed forces, diplomatically too we have made our stand clear to China. India wants peace and friendship but protecting its sovereignty is supreme”>

PM Modi said he wanted to assure the country that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers would not go in vain. Congress president Sonia Gandhi criticised the government for keeping the opposition in the dark even at this late stage.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked whether there was an intelligence failure. Most leaders also expressed solidarity with the government in its response to Chinese aggression.