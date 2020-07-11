PM holds high level meet on COVID-19 strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that national-level monitoring and guidance be given to all COVID-19 affected states across India with special focus on areas with a high positivity rate for the disease. This was said at a high-level meeting he chaired on Saturday to review the status of the coronavirus pandemic situation in India.

PM Modi is said to have praised the authorities for their coordinated efforts to contain the pandemic in Delhi. he asked for the adoption of a similar approach in the national capital region (NCR).

In an official communication it was said -“PM appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State & local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi. He further directed that a similar approach should be adopted with other State Governments in containing Covid-19 in the entire NCR area,”.

The review meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan,, etc.

The PM directed for a renewed emphasis on the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. He said this should be done through awareness campaigns about the disease and methods to prevent its spread.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country now stands at 8,20,916 including the death toll of 22,123. Over 500 patients of the disease succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. This was the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.